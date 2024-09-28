Turnaround time reduces at ISBTs due to equal parking rates, FASTag system: Delhi LG office

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The turnaround time of buses at all three Inter State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) of the national capital has reduced after parking rates for both government and private buses were made equal and a FASTag-based system was introduced to streamline parking and fee collection, Raj Niwas officials said.

"The new rates/stand fee and norms introduced at ISBTs on September 15 after Delhi LG VK Saxena's intervention has achieved desired results right since its notification," an official statement by Raj Niwas officials said.

At Anand Vihar ISBT, the turnaround time -- the time taken to enter and exit the bus terminal -- dropped dramatically from 208 minutes in August to an average of 23 minutes, the statement said.

Bus traffic has increased from 852 per day in August to 870 after the changes were implemented, it said.

Similarly, Kashmere Gate ISBT saw turnaround times fall from 45 minutes to 19 minutes, with daily bus numbers soaring from 1373 to 1644, it added.

According to the statement, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT also recorded a drop in turnaround time from 216 minutes to 18 minutes, though bus traffic there has remained stable.

"Following Delhi LG VK Saxena's visit and inspection of Maharana Pratap ISBT on August 31 and a subsequent high-level meeting chaired by LG and attended by Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot, it was decided that the transport department will notify new rates and norms for 'to and fro' inter-state buses utilising the iconic bus terminals," the statement said.

The LG had also visited ISBTs at Sarai Kale Khan and Anand Vihar on September 9, it added.

The reduction in turnaround time has not only improved bus circulation but also eased traffic gridlock outside ISBT complexes, the statement said.

The LG has also sought a report from the traffic police to ascertain the impact of reduced turnaround timings on the traffic situation and pedestrian movement outside the ISBT complexes, it added.