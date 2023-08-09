Tushar Gandhi claims Mumbai police detained him on way to commemorate Quit India Day, later allowed to go

Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday claimed police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan.

A police official said when Tushar Gandhi came out of his residence in suburban Santacruz, he was told that he cannot go to participate in a rally for which permission was denied.

He was later allowed to visit the August Kranti Maidan, the official said.

“For the first time in history of Indipendent India I have been detained at Santa Cruz Police Station as I left home to commemorate 9th August Quit India Day. I am proud My Great Grandparents Bapu and Ba had also been arrested by the British Police on the historic date,” Tushar Gandhi tweeted.

A police official later said Tushar Gandhi reached the Maidan.

Tushar Gandhi was expected to participate in a rally, which was to be held from Girgaon Chowpatty to the August Kranti Maidan, he said.

As he tried to leave his residence at around 7.45 am, a team of Santacruz police personnel waiting outside his building told him that permission for the rally was denied due to law and order issue and he cannot participate in it, the official said.

Tushar Gandhi then returned to his residence, he said.

The police later allowed Gandhi to visit the August Kranti Maidan and offer tributes, the official said.

Tushar Gandhi later in a tweet said, "Fear in our society is so palpable. I got Into a Riksha at Santa Cruz Police Station after I was allowed to go. When we reached Bandra I hailed an old Muslim taxi driver to take me to August Kranti Maidan, He saw the police car & panicked told me 'Saab mujhe nahi fasna'," he tweeted.

"Took a lot of convincing to reassure him. This is the malady afflicting our society today that’s why #Nafraton_Bharat_Chodo_Mohobbat_Se_Dilon_ko_jodo is necessary," he added.

Tushar Gandhi, social activist Teesta Setalvad and noted freedom fighter G G Parikh were to participate in the 'Shanti March' from Girgaon Chowpatty to the August Kranti Maidan.

A police official said permission for the rally was denied and a written communication about it was sent to them.

Earlier in the morning, the D B Marg police in south Mumbai detained some activists who were likely to participate in the rally, an official said. PTI DC MR VT GK