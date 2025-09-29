Tushar Gandhi embarks on foot march

Nagpur, Sept 29 (PTI) Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Monday embarked on 'Samvidhan Satyagraha' foot march from Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur.
"This yatra reflects outrage among the public. We want to protect the Constitution and fundamental rights of people", he said.
He is joined by members of civil society, leaders, and workers of the Congress party.
The foot march will culminate at the Sevagram Ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in Wardha on October 2.
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, who joined the yatra, criticised the ideology of RSS.
He told a public gathering that Mahatma Gandhi propagated social justice, truth, and non-violence.
The yatra will leave Butibori in Nagpur for Wardha on Tuesday morning.