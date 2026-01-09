Tusker claims two more lives in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jan 9 (PTI) A rogue elephant killed two more persons, including a minor, in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Friday morning, a senior police officer said.

The full-grown tusker remained in Tilokutti village in Majhgaon police station area, close to the Odisha border, despite efforts by police and forest officials to drive it out, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Jagannathpur) Rafael Murmu told PTI.

The victims were identified as 40-year-old Prakash Malwa and a minor boy from Benisagar village, while another person sustained injuries.

Murmu said the elephant was not moving out of the village despite repeated attempts to chase it away.

Additional forces have been requisitioned as the bodies could not be recovered immediately due to the animal’s presence in the area, he added.

"I will be able to give further details only after reaching the spot, as the tusker is still stationed there," the SDPO said.

Over the past fortnight, around 18 people have been killed in wild elephant attacks in Goilkera and Kolhan forest ranges of the district, officials said.

Of the deceased, six persons, including four members of a family, were killed in Noamundi block on Tuesday night, they added. PTI BS MNB