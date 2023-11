Udhagamandalam (TN), Nov 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old male elephant was electrocuted after the animal came into contact with a live electric cable in the Puliamparai area in Gudalur forest division in the Nilgiris district on Friday. The tusker strayed into an agricultural land and pulled a tree branch which came into contact with a live electric cable, resulting in the death, a Forest official said. PTI CORR JSP SS