Tusker found dead in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

Chaibasa, Jan 28 (PTI) A tusker was on Wednesday found dead in Tonto police station area in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a forest department official said.

Villagers spotted the body of the elephant in Sagarkatta Remra Forest near Baihatu village and alerted the department officials, he said.

“We have received information about it, and are awaiting details,” the officer said when asked whether it was the same tusker, which had recently killed 20 people in Goilkera and Kolhan forest range of the district.

The exact cause of the elephant's death would be confirmed after the post-mortem is complete, he added.