Tusker found dead in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Dhenkanal (Odisha), Mar 3 (PTI) A wild tusker was found dead in Kamakhyanagar forest area of Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday morning, an official said.

Forest department officials recovered the carcass of the 30-year-old tusker near Jamujhara village in the western part of Dhenkanal forest division.

The elephant had migrated from Joranda area about five days ago.

It is suspected that the elephant died due to injuries sustained during a fight with another tusker on Sunday night, the forest official said.

Forest officials have started investigating the elephant’s unnatural death. PTI BBM BBM MNB