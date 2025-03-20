Tusker found dead in TN’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Mar 20 (PTI) A male elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district, a senior forest official said on Thursday.

A team of forest department staff, perambulating the reserve forest area falling under the Singara police limits, noticed a male elephant lying dead.

Immediately, senior forest officials were informed.

The forest department would have the carcass examined by veterinarians, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. PTI COR JSP ROH