Tusker tramples tribal man to death in Jharkhand forest

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Sep 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old man from the Parhaiya particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the man, along with others, were crossing Banajang forest while returning home from a market.

Suddenly, a herd of seven-eight elephants chased the villagers and while others managed to escape, 32-year-old Ramesh Parhaiya, a resident of Baherwa village, could not and was trampled to death by a tusker, Meral circle officer Yashwant Nayak told PTI.

Banajang range forest officer Niraj Mehta said it is advisable to always run downhill while being chased by elephants as the pachyderms fail to balance their bodies and give up the chase, but Ramesh Parhaiya had done just the opposite.

The deceased's family members were paid Rs 1 lakh as interim relief and the remaining amount of the total Rs 4 lakh compensation would be given soon, Nayak said.

The body has been sent to Garhwa Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, he added.