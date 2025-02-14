Tussle for portfolio in BJP as everyone wants their share of loot, says Atishi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday claimed "internal conflicts" are happening among BJP MLAs over portfolio allocation as its leaders "are more focused on maximizing their share of loot".

The BJP is making excuses to avoid fulfilling its poll promises, she said while addressing a press conference here.

In response to the AAP leader's claims, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva asserted that the party, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive, would ensure strict action against those responsible for financial irregularities in the past decade.

Atishi alleged that BJP leaders were engaged in a tussle over portfolio allocation, delaying governance in Delhi.

"Right now, BJP leaders are embroiled in internal fights over ministerial positions, each vying for control over departments to exploit public funds. Their strategy is to shift the blame for their unfulfilled promises onto the AAP, claiming that they couldn't deliver due to an alleged financial crisis in the Delhi government," she said.

They will use this excuse to cover up their own failures and justify breaking their promises, she said.

Targeting the BJP over its election promise of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women, Atishi accused the party of deceiving the public.

“During the election campaign, BJP distributed a leaflet under ‘Modi Ji Ki Guarantee,’ promising Rs 2,500 per month for every woman in Delhi. They assured that this would be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting and the first installment would be deposited by March 8. However, sources within the BJP now reveal that they have no intention of fulfilling this promise,” she claimed.

Sachdeva dismissed AAP's accusations while shifting the focus to alleged corruption under the Kejriwal-led government.

“I want to ask Atishi when she will give an account of the loot that has taken place in the past decade. After we form the government, we will table the CAG reports in the assembly. We have clear instructions from PM Modi that strict action must be taken against those who have looted public money," he said.

"I assure the people of Delhi that we will recover every penny,” Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, Atishi defended the AAP government’s financial record, highlighting its management of Delhi’s budget and debt reduction.

“In 2014-15, Delhi’s budget stood at Rs 31,000 crore. By 2024-25, it increased to Rs 77,000 crore. When AAP took over from the Congress government, Delhi had a significant debt burden," she said.

However, we systematically reduced it, bringing the debt-to-GDP ratio from 6.6 per cent in 2014 to 3 per cent in 2024. Unlike previous governments, which left behind heavy debt, Arvind Kejriwal’s administration has managed Delhi’s finances efficiently and repaid past liabilities, she claimed.

Responding to Atishi's claims, BJP's South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said "Delhi's treasury has become empty due to the corrupt governance of AAP. The situation is such that in the last days, the AAP government had sought a loan of Rs 10,000 crores from the central government to pay salaries of the Delhi government employees." "In such a situation, the boast of economic development of Delhi by acting Chief Minister Atishi is the biggest lie," he said.

The BJP, which secured a landslide victory in the recent 70-member Delhi Assembly elections by winning 48 seats, is yet to announce its chief minister and cabinet. AAP, which had won 62 seats in 2020, was reduced to 22 in the latest polls. PTI MHS VIT NB