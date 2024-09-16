Tuticorin Intl Container Terminal dedicated to nation; to reduce logistics costs, save forex

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu), Sep 16 (PTI) The Tuticorin International Container Terminal (TICT), which will serve as direct mainline connectivity for exporters to directly ship their cargo, was dedicated to the nation by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, here on Monday.

Hailing the new TICT as the "new star of India's marine infrastructure," Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in his video message, that with a deep draft of more than 14 meters and a berth over 300 meters long, this terminal will play a crucial role in enhancing the capacity of the VOC Port.

The new terminal is expected to reduce logistics costs at the port and save foreign exchange for India, he said and recalled several projects related to VOC Port that had been initiated during his visit two years ago.

The Prime Minister emphasised that one of the terminal's key achievements was its commitment to gender diversity with 40 per cent of its employees being women, symbolising women-led development in the maritime sector.

According to the port officials, the TICT will help to save forex of approximately four million USD per year, save logistics costs of about 200 USD per container, generate employment to over 1,200 persons besides augment VOC Port's capacity by six lakh TEUs per annum.

In his message, Modi acknowledged the vital role of Tamil Nadu’s coastline in driving India’s economic growth, and said “with three major ports and seventeen non-major ports, Tamil Nadu has become a major hub for maritime trade." To further boost the port-led development, the Centre would invest over Rs 7,000 crore in the development of an Outer Harbour Container Terminal, and the capacity of the VOC Port continues to grow.

“The VOC Port is ready to write a new chapter in the maritime development of India," the PM said while sharing his remarks and added that India was showing the world the path to sustainable and forward-thinking development.

India was becoming a major stakeholder in the global supply chain and this growing capacity is the foundation of our economic growth, Modi said and expressed confidence that this momentum will propel India to become the world’s third-largest economy soon and Tamil Nadu would play a pivotal role in driving this growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said the Prime Minister had always emphasised the importance of connectivity and port-led development. The completion of this terminal well ahead of schedule, within 100 days of the new government, was a landmark achievement.

"The terminal was developed at a cost of Rs 434.17 crore and is a shining example of public-private partnership," the Minister said.

"The project will boost employment opportunities in the region and will unlock new possibilities for trade and commerce and in addition, strengthen India's position in global maritime trade," Sonowal, added.

Later, he flagged off a maiden container vessel from Tuticorin, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, and officials, marking a major milestone in India's maritime infrastructure development.

Also, Sonowal launched multiple development projects including laying foundation stones for a green hydrogen demonstration project for establishing the VOC Port as a hub for green energy, and a 400 KV roof-top solar project, totally valued at Rs 485.67 crore at the port on the occasion.

Shantanu Thakur said, "as the Prime Minister always remarks this is the time for us to start a new journey for 'Brand India.' Therefore, under the guidance of Shri Sonowal this project is expected to stimulate regional economic growth." Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways T K Ramachandan, chairman VOC Chidambaranar Port Authority Susanta Kumar Purohit, and DMK MP Kanimozhi, were among those who spoke. PTI JSP ROH