Tutor booked for encouraging students to prick classmate with pen in Nagpur

Nagpur, Dec 26 (PTI) A 45-year-old tutor from Nagpur has been booked for allegedly asking students to hurt a classmate with a pen, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident happened during a tuition session on Tuesday, he said.

During the tuition class, a 5-year-old boy apparently pricked his 10-year-old brother with a pen. The tutor, Shrinita Sakhare, then allegedly asked other students to do the same to the elder brother.

After learning about the tutor’s alleged conduct, the boys’ father filed a police complaint.

Advertisment

The Yashodhara Nagar police have registered a case against Sakhare under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said. PTI COR NR