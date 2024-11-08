TV actor commits suicide in Mumbai apartment

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old television actor allegedly committed suicide at his house in the western suburb of Goregaon here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Actor Nitin Kumar Satyapal Singh was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his apartment in the Yashodham area on Wednesday, an official said.

Singh had been suffering from depression for the last couple of years, as he was unable to find work in television and films, he said, adding that he was undergoing treatment for the condition.

Singh's wife had taken their daughter to a park. She found the flat locked from the inside, and she didn't get any response from him, the official said.

Advertisment

She eventually managed to enter the flat and found him hanging, he said.

The actor was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered. PTI DC ARU