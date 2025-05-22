TV actor Madenuru Manu arrested on sexual harassment charges

Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI) Small screen actor Madenuru Manu, who shot to fame with his performance in ‘Comedy Khiladi’, was arrested in an alleged sexual harassment case on Thursday, police said.

Based on a complaint by a 33-year-old co-actor, an FIR was registered against Manu under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita pertaining to rape, miscarriage of woman without her consent, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Later, the actor was arrested.

The co-actor alleged that Manu had exploited her on the pretext of marriage and forced abortion twice. PTI GMS GMS KH