TV channel reporter Abdul Rahman dies

Puducherry, Sept 25 (PTI) Senior journalist and reporter of Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai in Puducherry, Abdul Rahman passed away following brief illness in Karaikal on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, AINRC legislator and former Minister Chandrapriyanga, leaders of the DMK, BJP and AIADMK expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of Rahman.

They conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

According to family sources, Rahman (43) is survived by wife, a daughter and three sons. The last rites will be held later in the day today.

