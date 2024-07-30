Marathi TV journalist Harshal Bhadane Patil dies in road accident

Mumbai: A Marathi news channel journalist was killed, and his two friends were injured after a speeding truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening on the Chalisgaon-Aurangabad Road.

The deceased was identified as Harshal Bhadane Patil, who was travelling in a car with his friends, police said.

After the collision, the car was dragged for a few metres. Bhadane died on the spot while his friends were rushed to a hospital.

The truck driver has been detained.