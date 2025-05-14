TV star Akhil Marar booked for alleged anti-national remarks on social media

Kollam: Kerala Police have registered a case against Malayalam television personality and social media influencer Akhil Marar for allegedly making anti-national remarks in a video shared on social media.

An officer at the Kottarakkara police station said on Wednesday that the case has been filed under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which is non-bailable. Section 152 deals with acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

The complaint was filed by Anish Kizhakkekkara, a local BJP leader in Kottarakkara. In his complaint, he alleged that Marar's video, which was circulated online, contained statements that were against the nation.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

As the video has been deleted, it must first be recovered before further proceedings can be carried out, they added.