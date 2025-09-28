TVK approaches HC seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay led TVK on Sunday made a mention before Justice M Dhandapani of the Madras High Court to order CBI or Special Investigation Team probe into the tragic death of 40 people during a stampede at a rally held by the party on September 27 in Karur.

A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.

In the alternative, they requested the court to initiate suo motu proceedings into the incident (death of 40 people due to stampede).

According to TVK party functionary Nirmal Kumar, the judge asked the advocates to file a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and it will be taken up for hearing on Monday at 2.15 pm. PTI COR VGN ROH