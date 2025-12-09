TVK chief Vijay asks DMK to learn from 'impartial' Pondy govt, slams Centre

Puducherry, Dec 9 (PTI) In his maiden public meeting in this union territory on Tuesday which also turned out to be his first outdoor meet since the September 27 Karur party event, actor and TVK chief Vijay asked the ruling DMK in neighbouring Tamil Nadu to learn from the 'impartial' regime led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy here.

He targeted the Centre for not paying attention to Puducherry's long time demand for statehood and slammed it over allocation of funds.

Addressing the rally from his custom-made campaign vehicle, Vijay said the Puducherry government led by CM Rangasamy was definitely not like Tamil Nadu's DMK regime.

This was his first public meeting post the Karur rally, where a stampede during his address killed 41 persons.

On Tuesday, over 5,000 people, including party workers and fans took part in the rally held at Uppalam grounds here. After the September 27 Karur stampede, Vijay had addressed an indoor meeting at Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu recently.

Showering praise on the Puducherry regime, the TVK chief said the UT government is impartial; it has given security to the rally of an outfit that is a rival to the party in power and therefore, the DMK must learn from it.

"It will be good if TN's DMK regime learns from the impartial Puducherry government. They will, however, not learn now," he said. "The DMK regime will 100 per cent learn their lesson from the 2026 TN Assembly election; our people will ensure it," he added.

Despite the BJP sharing power in the AINRC-led government here, he said the party in power at the Centre has neglected the union territory.

"People know well, the Union government has not paid any attention towards Puducherry." Underscoring the longtime statehood demand of Puducherry, he said this year, on March 27, the Assembly had adopted a resolution for the 16th time seeking the status of a full-fledged state. However, the Centre failed to pay heed to the demand. Also, the Centre has not supported Puducherry to develop.

Only for the Centre, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are separate. "We, the people are together," Vijay said, and added that the people shared a deep bond though they live in separate regions.

Nothing has been done to reopen five mills and industries shutdown in Puducherry and Karaikal.

"Nothing was done to create job opportunities for thousands of young people, there is not even a thought of setting up an IT company here." Without mentioning names, he said a minister resigned over corruption allegations and an MLA, from the minority community, was appointed in his place. "It is 200 days since he was appointed, he has not been given a portfolio and the people from the minority community consider this as an affront to them." It may be recalled that after BJP Minister Sai Saravanakumar resigned, A Johnkumar was appointed in his place and he is yet to be allocated a portfolio.

Flagging "not developing" regions including Karaikkal and Mahe and "lack of amenities" including parking and toilets in Puducherry and the demand for the Puducherry-Cuddalore train link, he urged that such issues be addressed. The Centre, which sidelines Tamil Nadu, must not ignore Puducherry.

"I have only one thing to tell the people of Puducherry; do not trust the DMK; their job is to gain your trust and deceive you." Emphasising that Puducherry with a population of about 20 lakh, is not included in the Central Finance Commission, he said, therefore, funds are not allocated to the UT based on the formula for fund sharing for states or norms for union territories.

Instead, the central government releases funds to Puducherry only on an "approximate basis" every year.

Since these funds are mostly spent for salaries of government employees, pension and scheme related expenditure, Puducherry borrows from the open market and through bonds to meet the remaining needs.

Due to inadequate financial resources, Puducherry is forced to borrow externally. Granting statehood, a long-standing demand of the people of Puducherry, is the only way to change such a plight, he said.

Plans should be formulated to reduce Puducherry's debt and develop a self-reliant economy.

"Achieving statehood alone is not enough, correct? Industrial development is also necessary. All efforts must be made to transform Puducherry into a leading industrial hub in south India." The system of supplying all essential commodities -—rice, sugar, pulses, wheat, and cooking oil-- through ration shops must be streamlined in Puducherry.

The Sri Lankan Navy frequently arrests Karaikal fishermen and confiscates their boats. Although they are released after long struggles, they are pushed into a terrible situation because their boats are not returned.

"This situation must change. I repeat, I will always stand in support of the people of Puducherry," Vijay assured.

He expressed confidence of victory in the 2026 Assembly election in Puducherry.

Invoking AIADMK founder, the legendary MGR'S (M G Ramachandran) legacy, he praised the people for supporting him during the past 30 years.

"Do not think that I will voice support only for Tamil Nadu, my voice will be in support of Puducherry as well." It was his duty to support and work for Puducherry as well.

Hailing MGR as "Puratchi Thalaivar" (Revolutionary leader), Vijay said the AIADMK for the first time formed a government only in Puducherry in 1974. Only later, the party won polls and assumed office in 1977 in Tamil Nadu.

"It was the Puducherry people who told us that Tamil Nadu must not miss MGR, how can we forget Puducherry," he said. PTI VGN SA