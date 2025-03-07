TVK chief Vijay dons skullcap, hosts Iftar

Chennai, Mar 7 (PTI) Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam founder chief Vijay on Friday hosted Iftar here and greeted Muslims, hailing the ideals of brotherhood and humanism.

Wearing a skullcap and clad in a white shirt and dhoti, Vijay thanked Muslims for accepting his invitation and for taking part in the event. He sat alongwith Muslims, prayed and broke fast. Later, the actor-politician appeared from the sunroof of his campaign van and waved at his excited fans who had gathered on roadsides and on a flyover. PTI VGN VGN ADB