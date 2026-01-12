TVK chief Vijay questioned by CBI in Delhi in Karur stampede case; to be called again

New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay appeared at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on Monday for questioning in connection with the stampede during a party rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on September 27, 2025.

The incident claimed 41 lives and left over 60 people injured during a political event addressed by Vijay. The Supreme Court transferred the probe from a Tamil Nadu Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI in October 2025, citing the need for an impartial central investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crowd surge.

Vijay arrived at the CBI office around 11:30 am after travelling from Chennai on a chartered flight, accompanied by party colleagues, including Aadhav Arjuna. Supporters gathered outside the heavily barricaded premises as security was tightened with deployments by Delhi Police and central forces.

Sources said Vijay was questioned for over six hours. During the session, he reportedly maintained that his party bore no responsibility for the tragedy.

He is also said to have told investigators that he left the venue early after sensing possible chaos and pointed to lapses in crowd management and security arrangements.

The CBI’s questioning focused on the planning and execution of the event, including:

The reported seven-hour delay in Vijay’s arrival, which allegedly contributed to restlessness and overcrowding at the venue, which had permission for a smaller gathering.

Whether adequate permissions were in place and whether coordination with local police was sufficient.

Logistical decisions, including examination of Vijay’s campaign vehicle and statements from its driver.

The agency has earlier recorded statements from several TVK office-bearers and is reviewing video evidence.

Sources said a decision on the next legal steps, including a possible chargesheet, could follow an evaluation of Monday’s questioning.

TVK sources claimed the decision to summon Vijay to Delhi, despite the CBI having offices in Chennai, raised questions of federalism. The party has also sought full security cover for Vijay during travel and appearances.

Political reactions have emerged across parties. AIADMK leader Kovai Sathyan said everyone is equal before the law and expressed hope that the truth would emerge.

BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan defended the CBI’s independence and dismissed claims of external pressure. DMK leaders questioned why the questioning was held in Delhi and reiterated allegations of organiser lapses.

The Karur stampede is among the deadliest crowd-related incidents linked to a political rally in Tamil Nadu in recent years, renewing concerns over safety protocols at large public gatherings.

The CBI may call Vijay again for further questioning, sources said. The probe is continuing under Supreme Court supervision, with a three-member committee led by former Justice Ajay Rastogi monitoring its progress.