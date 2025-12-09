Vijay Puducherry Rally

Puducherry: Actor-politician, TVK chief Vijay held his first public meeting in the union territory on Tuesday and said the DMK regime in neighbouring Tamil Nadu must learn from the impartial government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

He also targeted the Centre for not paying attention to the long time demand for statehood.

Addressing the rally from his custom-made campaign vehicle, Vijay said though his party, the TVK, is a rival outfit the Puducherry government has given full security to the rally and the DMK must learn from it.

"It will be good if TN's DMK regime learns from impartial Puducherry government. They will however, not learn now," he said.

"The DMK regime will 100 per cent learn their lesson from 2026 TN Assembly election; our people will ensure it," he added.

Only for Centre, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are separate. "We people are together," Vijay said.

Puducherry Assembly has, over the years, adopted as many as 16 resolutions seeking statehood, he said.