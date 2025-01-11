TVK chief Vijay slams DMK regime over NEET

Chennai, Jan 11 (PTI) Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam President Vijay on Saturday hit out at the ruling DMK for 'deceiving' the people over NEET by promising to cancel the test in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly election.

Quoting a popular song from a MGR film, which wonders, "How long will they deceive in this country, our country?" the actor-politician said the verse perfectly suited the ruling dispensation.

It is the idea of Tamil Nadu's rulers to make people believe by making false promises and later deceive them after assuming power, he alleged. "There are several evidences and of them, the most important is about NEET," Vijay said in a post on 'X.' Without directly naming the DMK, he said that they made people believe, during the 2021 Assembly election campaign, by assuring them to scrap the test and by claiming that they knew the 'secret' of cancelling that exam. However, now they have said that the state government cannot do away with the test and that only the central government has the power to do so.

The actor-leader asked if this was not deceiving the people.

The thought of the ruling dispensation to "hoodwink" the people through lies will not work in the days to come, he said.

On January 10, 2025, in the state assembly, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that only the Union government could exempt Tamil Nadu from the ambit of NEET. PTI VGN VGN ROH