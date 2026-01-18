TVK chief Vijay to appear before CBI again over stampede case, arrives in Delhi

New Delhi/Chennai, Jan 18 (PTI) TVK chief Vijay arrived in Delhi on Sunday to appear before the CBI authorities on January 19 in connection with the Karur stampede case.

The actor-turned politician, who left Chennai by a chartered plane at 4.15 pm arrived at the national capital as per schedule, party sources said, adding he will appear before the federal agency's officials for questioning on Monday.

Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on January 12 for more than six hours, was asked to come again on the following day, but the actor sought another date, citing the harvest festival Pongal. PTI COR VGN VGN ADB