TVK chief Vijay to kickstart 'I am coming' Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Sep 13 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay is all set to begin his 'I am coming,' state-wide campaign here on Saturday for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election due by March-April next year.

The TVK chief, during his campaign, is expected by his supporters to sharpen his attack on the ruling parties at the state and Centre, the DMK and the BJP, and the party had been taking feedback from office-bearers on talking points relevant to specific regions as well, party sources said.

A caravan-like, custom-built campaign vehicle, fitted with a public address system has been readied by the party for Vijay's use during his campaign.

The campaign bus has brightly painted images of iconic leaders, including C N Annadurai and M G Ramachandran, and it also features the campaign slogan of "I am coming." For the actor-turned politician, this is the very first political tour of the state, and on September 13, he is scheduled to address rallies here and in nearby Ariyalur and Permbalur districts. The first rally is scheduled to begin at 10.35 AM and it is scheduled to end by 7 PM, according to the party.

The fledgling party released a campaign logo featuring a smiling Vijay with the slogan "Unga Vijay Na Varen, Vagai Soodum Varalaru Thirumukirathu (Your Vijay, I am coming; history of victory returns)." The "I am coming," state-wide tour is to meet the people and to stand with them as one among them, Vijay said and underscored that he followed the "Makkalidam Sel (Go to the people)" diktat of Dravidian icon, Annadurai.

Several parties had in the past chosen Tiruchirappalli in central Tamil Nadu, a part of the state's Cauvery delta region, to hold their rallies and several consider it to be lucky.

The logo's theme, released on Friday, strengthens Vijay's refrain that his party would repeat the history of 1967 and 1977 when the incumbent regimes in Tamil Nadu were dislodged from the seat of power.

In the logo, Vijay, with his arms outstretched symbolised a gesture of embracing all the people.

The DMK, led by its founder Annadurai became the chief minister in 1967 by defeating the Congress and the AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran became the chief minister in 1977 by trouncing the DMK.

The DMK government helmed by M Karunanidhi was dismissed in 1976 during the infamous Emergency period (1975-77).