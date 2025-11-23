TVK chief Vijay to resume political campaign two months after Karur stampede

Chennai: Nearly 2 months after Sept 27 Karur stampede, in which 41 people were killed during a political rally, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, actor-politician Vijay, is all set to resume his political campaign on Sunday by addressing people at an indoor facility in nearby Kanchipuram district.

All arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth conduct of the event, party sources said.

The event is set to be held on the premises of a private educational institution at Sunguvarchattiram in Kanchipuram district. Approximately, 1,500 persons have been given passes and only those who have it would be allowed, they added.

At the venue, party workes sporting bright yellow T-shirts and caps, who have been trained by retired police officials in managing and regulating crowd could be seen.

Last month, Vijay met the families of Karur stampede victims at a resort in Mamallapuram, near here, and offered his condolences.

In January this year, Vijay addressed the people of Ekanapuram in Kanchipuram district and he pledged his support for the people to be afffected by the Parandur airport project and he had demanded that the project be implemented in an area that does not have fertile lands and waterbodies.