TVK chief Vijay 'trying to build castle in air', says MDMK supremo Vaiko

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) Slamming TVK chief Vijay for criticising Chief Minister M K Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday said the leader of the fledgling party does not even know the basics of politics and is "trying to build castle in the air".

At the recent General Council meeting Vijay had remarked that the forthcoming assembly elections in 2026 would be a contest between the ruling DMK and his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vaiko's MDMK is an ally of the ruling DMK.

"He (Vijay) talks as if he has already become a Chief Minister. Without even knowing the basics of politics, he is trying to cross an ocean on a paper boat. He is trying to build castle in air. I have already told that all his dreams will become like a mirage," Vaiko without naming Vijay said, while addressing the party functionaries at it's Executive Committee meeting here on Friday.

Taking a dig at the actor-politician for inviting the families of those who died at the Karur stampede, to a resort in Mahabalipuram near here, Vaiko said, "Normally people visit those who had lost their near and dear ones in their respective residences to share their grief. But, (after the incident on September 27) he did not even stay in Tiruchirappalli. He rushed back to Chennai. Without having any kind of shame or regret, he invites the family members to a resort in order to share their grief." "This is just a trickery. Such a thing (a leader inviting families of the deceased to share their grief) has never happened in the history of Tamil Nadu," he said.

As many as 41 people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27 in Karur.

On October 28 Vijay met families of the stampede victims in Mahabalipuram, a month after the tragic incident.

Vaiko recalled that during the protests that occurred in Sterlite Copper Plant in Tuticorin, in which more than 13 people were killed during a police firing, he visited the spot and met the families of the deceased.

"On that day (May 22, 2018,) when that incident had occurred, I was there at the spot around 9.30 pm and later met the families around 3 am in the morning," he said.