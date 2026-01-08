Chennai: The release of actor-politician Vijay's big-budget film, 'Jana Nayagan', has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances, makers of the highly anticipated movie announced.

Production house KVN Productions on Wednesday expressed deep regret over the delay, acknowledging the massive wave of excitement and emotions surrounding the film.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control."

The production house said in a statement that the decision of postponement has not been an easy one.

"The new release date will be announced at the earliest."

Requesting patience and love from people, KVN Productions said, "Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team."

The Madras High Court had reserved its order on a petition seeking a direction to the CBFC to give a censor certificate under 'UA 16+' category to "Jana Nayagan," speculated to be the top star's final film.

Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) political party, has announced contesting the coming Assembly polls in the state, due in March-April.