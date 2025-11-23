Aspirations first, Karur later: TVK chief Vijay’s speech sparks debate

Chennai: Education, a permanent house, a motorcycle, and a car for all are among the aspirational goals of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, party chief Vijay said on Sunday while invoking iconic leader MGR's legacy.

He said he would talk about the tragic Karur stampede sometime later.

The TVK would unveil its vision for the people in its manifesto ahead of Assembly election next year, Vijay said, adding he would, however, like to share some of the aspects of the party's aspirational goals.

Addressing cadres, supporters and the people, Vijay spoke in detail about the sufferings of the weavers of Kancheepuram who produce world class silk and handloom fabrics and accused the state government of ignoring them like it ignored the farmers in the Delta districts.

Vijay addressed his supporters and people, brought in batches from Kancheepuram district in vehicles, at an auditorium in Sunguvarchattiram.

He said: "If we come to power, wait, we will come; the people will certainly bring us to power. Won't the people willingly bring in a government for the sake of people? We will definitely give a detailed explanation of what we intend to do in our government in our election manifesto. But before that, I want to touch upon it."

The TVK chief said: "Everyone must have a permanent house. Every household must certainly have a motorcycle. A car is also a goal; we must pave the way for economic development in order to attain it."

Everyone in every household must have been educated at least up to the level of graduation. At least one person in every household must have a permanent income.

"We must create employment opportunities for that. Correspondingly, we must reform the curriculum in education. Government hospitals must be changed so that people can trust them and go there without fear."

Vijay repeatedly invoked MGR (AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran) and peppered his speech with the success stories scripted by the late leader despite a volley of criticism and how rivals eventually became his loyalists.

In a cinematic style, he used the words "Blastu, blastu," from the "Thalapathi Kacheri" song from his yet to be released movie 'Jananayakan'.

Also, he quoted from 1951 movie "Marmayogi" in which MGR played the role of "Karikalan".

In that movie, Vijay said MGR delivered a "super dialogue" and it was: "If I aim, I won't miss. If I might miss, I won't aim at all." The actor-politician said it would be good if those who need to understand it are able to understand it.

Also, he spoke about other local issues, including a long time demand for a bus stand in Kancheepuram and a check dam to benefit local villages including, Avaloor.

He reiterated that the TVK would continue to support farmers who oppose a new airport at Parandur and claimed that since they speak for people, those in power were angered at them and repeatedly speak in a defamatory manner against the party.

"We will certainly respond to all this; we will not remain silent. They might have expected me to talk about Karur even now; I will talk about that later."

He reiterated TVK’s top priority for women safety, and said they must be strong, fearless, and courageous. He assured again that his party will give a detailed explanation in its election manifesto on the way forward to implement assurances.

Also, he referred to roadmap to protect, during the monsoon, villages, people, and agriculture from floods.

He said: "We must formulate a real plan, not just a gimmick like the 4,000 crore scheme (to prevent flooding, a DMK government's initiative) they touted. We must seek the opinions of fishermen, laborers, weavers, government employees, and teachers and formulate security and development plans for them. Not only formulate them but also implement them. Most importantly, we must concentrate on industrial development. Importantly, we must maintain law and order very strictly."

Without naming anyone, he hit out at rivals for terming his supporters "fools" (Tharkuri) and said such fools were going to unite and turn their politics into a question mark.

None of those who support TVK are fools. "They are all the exclamation mark of Tamil Nadu politics. They are all the sign of change for Tamil Nadu politics."

He lashed out at the DMK’s recent 'Arivu Thiruvizha' (festival of wisdom) as 'Avadooru Thiruvizha' (festival of slander targeting the TVK).

The TVK chief claimed that supportive voice for TVK also came "from an MLA from the ruling ranks" and said support would soon echo everywhere.

He said: "I repeat, we entered politics only to do good, good, and only good for you. We have no other agenda. That is why we have clearly stated who our ideological enemy is and who our political enemy is, declared it publicly, and entered the field. There will be no confusion or oscillation regarding that. Vijay will not just say anything; if he says something, he won't rest until it is done—the people know this well".