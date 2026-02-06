TVK distributes over 10,000 applications to party ticket aspirants for assembly poll

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Fledgling TVK, founded by actor-politician Vijay, distributed over 10,000 applications to party ticket aspirants keen on contesting the upcoming assembly election, it said on Friday.

Launched two years ago, the TVK will make its maiden electoral debut, projecting its founder as the chief ministerial candidate.

Vijay has already set the tone for the party during his public outreach programme, targeting the ruling DMK, the opposition AIADMK, and the BJP.

He described the poll battle as being between the "pure" force represented by the TVK and the DMK, which he labelled the "evil" force, and said he would contest the election backed by the people.

"We have distributed over 10,000 applications within one-and-a-half hours. We did not expect such an overwhelming response. Everything, including the election, is new to us," TVK Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said.

He added that forms will continue to be distributed until February 14.

"A surprising thing is that we saw many people who are not part of the party coming forward to seek nominations. This would not have happened in any other party," he said.

When asked to comment on the AIADMK targeting Vijay, with some senior leaders criticising him over the income tax case, Nirmal said: "This is because they haven’t found anything against our leader, so they are making baseless allegations." "They don’t speak about the DMK, especially its ministers in Madurai and other areas. Those talking about us today have forgotten to talk about the DMK," Nirmal added, noting that the people have rejected them after J Jayalalithaa’s demise.

"Our first goal is to dislodge the DMK from power. It is our political enemy, the anti-people evil force. People have trust in the TVK. We will bring change through the upcoming election, and our leader will definitely become the CM of Tamil Nadu in 2026," he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Panaiyur, where the TVK headquarters is located, faced hardship due to heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Buses and other vehicles were stranded as TVK cadres occupied much of the road, causing traffic jams that extended up to Thiruvanmiyur for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

A few frustrated residents questioned the party members for obstructing the smooth flow of vehicular traffic. PTI JSP JR SSK