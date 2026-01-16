Vijay's TVK forms 10-member election campaign committee

Chennai (PTI): The TVK on Friday constituted a 10-member election campaign committee to take up poll- related activities in view of the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

K A Sengottaiyan, N Anand, Adhav Arjuna are among those present in the committee.

"In view of the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, an election campaign committee has been established to carry out poll-related work in the state and at district levels," Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay said in a party statement.

The committee would undertake tasks related to conducting consultative meetings and campaign rallies in all the 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu, he said.

"I appeal to our party cadres to extend their full cooperation to this committee," he added.