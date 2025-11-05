TVK general council authorises Vijay to decide on alliance

Chennai, Nov 5 (PTI) A special general council meeting of Vijay-led TVK on Wednesday authorised the actor-politician to take a call on the party's alliance for next year's Assembly polls.

The special meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam was held at a private hotel at Mahabalipuram near here under the leadership of the actor.

A resolution authorising the party founder to decide on alliance for the Assembly polls was unanimously adopted at the general council, the party's decision-making body.

At the meeting, which came over a month after the September 27 stampede at the party's Karur rally addressed by Vijay, the members observed a two minute silence for the 41 persons killed in the incident.

Among others, TVK demanded halting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Vijay had convened the meeting to take future decisions regarding the party as the "ground situation is favourable to us." TVK has announced contesting the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. PTI VIJ VIJ SA