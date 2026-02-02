TVK has grown into big party, only we can defeat DMK, says Vijay

Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI) The TVK has grown into a big party as it is backed by the people, actor politician Vijay said on Monday and claimed that his party alone could defeat the DMK at the hustings.

Though the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu is being projected as a triangular contest, the electoral battle will only be between the TVK and the DMK, concluding in the latter’s defeat at the hustings, he said.

"People talk about triangular or four-corner contests. One is represented by the TVK backed by the people, the second is DMK, and the third is BJP and its many allies. Only the TVK, which is a people's force alone can defeat the DMK," Vijay said as the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam stepped into third year today.

Addressing the TVK members during the anniversary celebration here, the party founder said, "Today we have grown into a big party because of you and the people. You are my strength. I and our party depend on you." He said only his TVK had the courage to oppose the DMK, which he labeled as a "platinum (jubilee) baby", as the people overwhelmingly support him.

The DMK is celebrating its 75 years of formation.

Vijay claimed he would script the success story of iconic AIADMK leader M G Ramachandran, in storming to power this year. PTI JSP KH