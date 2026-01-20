TVK holds first campaign committee meeting to draft poll manifesto

Chennai, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor-politician Vijay's TVK convened its first election campaign committee meeting here on Tuesday to outline a manifesto anchored in social justice and transparency.

Led by party General Secretary N Anand, the consultative meeting was held at the party office in Panaiyur here, Arunraaj, the policy and propaganda secretary, said.

On January 16, Vijay constituted a 12-member committee to coordinate election campaign activities of the party at the district and constituency levels for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Briefing reporters, Arunraaj said the party's poll manifesto would be built on the pillar of social justice, and the roadmap would focus on transforming Tamil Nadu through inclusive growth and a vision for all sectors.

"It may be industry, agriculture, weaving sector. The panel will tour across Tamil Nadu in the coming days and will meet various associations and stakeholders to receive their feedback.

"The manifesto will be prepared based on the responses received from various welfare associations across the state. Once prepared, it will be released by our party chief formally," he added.

Referring to the poll promises unveiled by the AIADMK, Arunraaj challenged established parties on their track record.

"They can announce what they wish, but has any party committed to a corruption-free administration in its manifesto?" he asked.

Vowing that TVK's manifesto would be built on transparency, he said, "... we will release our manifesto at the appropriate time. Please wait and watch." In response to a query, he said the party would launch a dedicated website to crowdsource public recommendations and their grievances to ensure the document remains a people's manifesto.

"The public representations received so far have been handed over to the Committee today. We will also peruse the documents," he noted. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH