TVK identifies alternative place for meeting in TN's Erode, seeks police permission

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Dec 7 (PTI) TVK chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan on Monday said the party has identified an alternative place to hold public meeting in Erode on December 16 and submitted a petition to police seeking permission.

The party had earlier sought permission at Pavalathampalayam area and it was declined by the police.

"I have not yet received any information or communication, either from the police or Revenue department about the denial of permission for conducting a meeting by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam president Vijay on 16 December at Pavalathampalayam area on a seven-acre site.

"I noticed the refusal of permission through the print and visual media," Sengottaiyan told reporters at Gobichettipalayam.

Erode is the home turf of Sengottaiyan, a nine-time MLA and former minister, who joined the actor-politician's party after being expelled from AIADMK.

He said as a precautionary measure he selected a 16 acre site near Vijayamangalam toll gate located at Saralai village on National Highways and on Sunday night submitted a request petition to the police.

He hoped that the police personnel will inspect the second site also and sanction permission to conduct the meeting.

Sengottaiyan said at the meeting, some former ministers would join TVK in the presence of party chief Vijay. However, he refused to name them. PTI COR KH