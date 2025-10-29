TVK opposes SIR, says free and fair elections are foundation of democracy

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday said adding fake voters or removing legitimate ones through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls undermines democracy.

K G Arunraj, the propaganda secretary of the Vijay-led party, said the conduct of free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. However, the Election Commission has not responded to allegations of "vote theft" following the SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

"We have been told that the all-party meeting (called by the state government) is only for recognised parties. If we are invited, we will express our party's view," he told reporters, after the Executive Committee meeting of TVK near here.

Asked about TVK's stance, he said his party had issued a statement opposing the SIR soon after it was announced in Bihar and reiterated that the TVK would voice its concerns even if not invited to the all-party meeting.

"We had issued a clear statement then. Free and fair elections form the basis for a democracy..." Arunraj said.

"Conducting the SIR to add or remove fake voters is against the democracy," he added.

The ruling DMK and its allies have opposed the SIR and the government has convened the all-party meet to decide on the next course of action after the Election Commission recently announced the revision's roll out from next month in poll bound Tamil Nadu and other States. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH