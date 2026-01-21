TVK preparing election campaign tour plan for Vijay

Chennai, Jan 21 (PTI) The TVK is preparing the election campaign tour plan of its chief Vijay in view of forth coming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, a senior party leader said on Wednesday.

The details of the places would be announced later after getting the approval from the authorities, the party's chief coordinator K A Sengottaiyan said.

"We are preparing the tour plan. We need to follow some rules and regulations. We are yet to decide the locations. After identifying the location, we should get permission from the police department. So, we are preparing all those things. All the campaign details (of Vijay) will be announced," he told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the 10-member election campaign committee to take up poll-related activities met here at the party office and held discussions.

Sengottaiyan said the committee would take up state-wide tour from January 26 and would hold consultative meetings with party functionaries in all the 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Asked about the party's stand on whether it would contest alone in the forthcoming polls or form an alliance, he said it would be announced at the party's general council meeting by the party chief.