Twelve Bills, including one on drugs and cosmetics, tabled in Karnataka Assembly

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) The Drugs and Cosmetics (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2025, was among the twelve Bills tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

As per the Bill, it is considered necessary to amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 to empower the state government to specify such authority and officers, to carry out the functions of the Central Drug Laboratory and the Director, in respect of drugs and cosmetics in the state, with prior approval from the centre.

It places the burden of proof on the person from whose possession the drug or cosmetic was seized, that such drug or cosmetic is not misbranded or adulterated.

While prescribing all offences punishable under the Act to be cognizable and non-bailable, the Bill also prescribes rules making power to the state government under the Act.

Also tabled was the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which amends the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund Act to redefine "establishments" as those having more than 10 employees instead of 50.

It also proposes to introduce an e-banking system and online banking in the procedure of contribution.

Karnataka Rent (Amendment) Bill that seeks to achieve the principle of "minimum government maximum governance" by decriminalisation of minor offences and rationalisation of monetary penalties as envisaged in the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act 2023 (Central Act 18 of 2023), was also introduced.

The Karnataka State Universities (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025 tabled in the Assembly, seeks to rename "Ranichannamma University" as "Kittur Ranichannamma University".

The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill proposes to remove discriminatory provisions against individuals affected by leprosy, as directed by the court.

Also tabled was Karnataka Cine and Cultural Activists (Welfare) (Amendment Bill, 2025; the Malnad Area Development Board (Amendment) Bill; the Bayaluseeme Development Board (Amendment) Bill; the Shree Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority and Certain Other Laws (Amendment) Bill; the Chandraguthi Shree Renukamba Kshetra Development Authority Bill, and the Sri Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy Kshetra Development Authority (Amendment) Bill.

The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, which provides for a penalty and imprisonment, to curb and prevent the dissemination, publication and promotion of hate speech and crimes, was also tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The government, however, did not table the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle (Amendment) Bill that eases the procedure for the release of vehicles seized for illegal cattle transport, though it was listed. PTI KSU ADB