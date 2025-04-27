Twelve dead as van hits bike, lands in water-filled well in MP

Mandsaur, Apr 27 (PTI) A speeding van plunged into a water-filled well after hitting a bike in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Sunday, leaving 12 persons, including a biker and a rescuer, dead, officials said.

The incident occurred in the Narayangarh police station area, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in an accident in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," Modi stated on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, who rushed to the accident site, said the death toll has risen to 12.

He said the driver apparently lost control of the van, causing it to veer off the road and land into a well.

Earlier in the day, Ratlam range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Singh said 13 persons were travelling in the van.

"Four of them were rescued while nine others died. A villager, identified as Manohar, who descended into the well for rescue, also died," he said.

Prima facie, the van driver lost control of the wheel after the vehicle hit a bike and fell into the well. The bike rider was also killed, he said.

A rescue operation was conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of other units.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, Rs one lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to injured persons from the CM's discretionary fund.

"Sad news has been received about the untimely death of twelve people due to a car falling into a deep well in a horrific road accident in Narayangarh police station area of Mandsaur district," Yadav stated.

He said the local administration carried out rescue operations. The injured were admitted to the nearest hospital. PTI ADU ARU BNM NSK