Twelve districts in Kerala prone to landslides, Kerala govt tells high court

Kochi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday appointed an amicus curiae in the case of the recent devastating landslides that rocked the hilly Wayanad District and sought to see various environmental audit reports.

A division bench comprising justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and V M Syam Kumar on Friday directed that the Geological Survey of India, the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, the Survey of India and the central government, represented by the Department of Science and Technology, among others, be arraigned in the matter.

The court sought a report that contains the various studies related to the landslides-hit region until 2022.

The court also asked the Advocate General, who appeared on behalf of the state government, to submit the latest reports. It also asked whether geo-mapping of the entire state has been done or not.

Meanwhile, the state government told the court that 12 districts of the state are prone to landslides.

The court said it wants a holistic approach to finding a solution and appointed advocate Ranjith Thampan as amicus curiae.

The State Environmental Assessment Authority and the Coastal Zone Management Authority will also be arraigned in the matter.

The court said it will hear the matter every Friday.

The massive landslides that ravaged the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 have so far claimed the lives of at least 226 people and displaced hundreds.

As many as 138 people are still missing.