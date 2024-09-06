Twelve killed, 16 injured after bus hits van on Agra-Aligarh National Highway in UP's Hathras

Hathras (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) At least 12 people travelling in a van were killed on Friday after a roadways bus hit the vehicle from behind on National Highway 93 here, officials said.

Sixteen others were injured in the accident and they have been admitted to a government hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nipun Agarwal said, "The accident occurred when the bus hit the van while trying to overtake it on the Agra-Aligarh National Highway." The condition of four of the injured is said to be critical. The passengers were on their way to Agra from Hathras. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK