Twelve Naxalites held in Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh

Sukma/Bijapur, Apr 8 (PTI) Twelve Naxalites were arrested from Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Monday, police officials said.

Nine Naxalites, with a cumulative bounty of Rs 11 lakh on their heads, were nabbed in Sukma, Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

"Madvi Ayata alias Sukhram, woman ultra Kalmu Deve, Sodhi Ayata, Madkam Bhima and five others, including one more woman, were held from the forest of Palodi village in Kistaram by a team of the District Reserve Guard, 212nd and 217 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA's 208th battalion," he said.

Sukhram, who carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head, is part of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) central regional command, while Deve, with a reward of 2 lakh on her head, is divisional committee member of the outfit's south Bastar division, he informed.

"Sodhi Ayata, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, is Palchama Revolutionary People's Council (RPC) militia commander. Madkam Bhima is Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh president. The other five are low rung functionaries," he added.

Three Naxalites, including a woman, were held in Bijapur along with a tiffin bomb, a detonator, battery, detonating cord and other items, another official said.

"Sukku Kunjam, Pakli Oyam and Deepika Awalam alias Reena were apprehended from the forest of Korcholi by the District Reserve Guard, local police, and 85th battalion of CRPF," Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav said. PTI COR BNM