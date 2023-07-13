Twelve NDRF teams deployed in Delhi to tackle flood situation

New Delhi: A dozen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the situation in view of increased water levels in the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

Three teams each have been deployed in central, east and north east Delhi while two are stationed in south east Delhi and one in Shahdara area of the national capital, a force spokesperson said.

The teams are helping the administration in evacuating the flood affected residents and others and also for rescuing those who face any danger situation like drowning, he said.

The teams are equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said.