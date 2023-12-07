Twelve transgenders booked for assaulting cop in Pandharpur

Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Twelve transgender persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a police personnel in Pandharpur in Solapur district, some 400 kilometres from here, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Sunday evening near the renowned Vitthal Temple there and a video of it has been widely circulated on social media.

As per the complaint filed by a 51 year old assistant sub inspector at Pandharpur town police station, a group of transgenders had thrashed a devotee over giving them money prior to the day of the incident. "The devotee had given Rs 500 note to one of the transgenders and asked them to take Rs 50 and return Rs 450. This led to an argument during which the devotee was assaulted. When police arrived to probe after the devotee approached them, one transgender person abused the complainant and then exhorted others to attack him," he said.

"The complainant was shooting the incident on his mobile phone, he was kicked by one of the transgenders persons, who fled. Other transgender persons started abusing the police official and also began undressing," he said.

They also alleged police was not allowing them to beg, the official said, adding that the complainant had to rush to a hospital after being kicked in his private part.

A case under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act for unlawful assembly, rioting, assaulting public servant, causing hurt, obscenity and other offences against 12 transgender persons, he said. PTI DC BNM BNM