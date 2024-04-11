Twelve-year-old boy booked for killing student in Thane during fight

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was booked on Thursday in connection with the death of a civic school student in Thane in January last year, a police official said.

The case under Indian Penal Code section 302 was registered on the complaint of the deceased's father, the Kapurbawdi police station official said.

"The child, 10 at the time, had quarrelled with the accused, also a student of the same school, on January 11 last year. The accused allegedly pushed the deceased to the ground and strangled him. No arrest has been made in the case," the official informed. PTI COR BNM