Twenty20 chief booked for derogatory remarks against CPI(M) MLA

Kochi, Jan 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against industrialist-turned-politician Sabu M Jacob for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a CPI(M) MLA during his party function recently, police said here on Thursday.

The case was registered by the police in Puthencruz under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed—if not committed) based on a complaint lodged by P V Sreenijin MLA, the police said.

Jacob serves as the chief coordinator of Twenty20, a political party founded by him.

Police said that in his complaint, the Kunnathunad MLA alleged that Jacob made the remarks while addressing the Twenty20 meeting at nearby Kolencherry on January 21.

Twenty20 was initially established as a charity outfit by the industrialist, but it later evolved into a political party, winning four grama panchayats in the panchayat polls held in 2020. PTI TGB TGB KH