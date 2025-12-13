Twenty20 loses two panchayats, wins Kizhakkambalam, Aikaranadu in local polls

Kochi, Dec 13 (PTI) Twenty20, a political outfit backed by textile firm Kitex here, retained two of the grama panchayats it had won in the 2020 local body elections but lost the other two, and appears to have captured power in another panchayat.

In Aikaranadu panchayat, Twenty20 swept all the 16 wards, while in Kizhakkambalam, it won 14 of the 21 wards and retained both panchayats. The party lost power in the Mazhuvannoor and Kunnathunad panchayats.

In Mazhuvannoor panchayat, the UDF won seven wards, followed by Twenty20 with six, the LDF with three, and the BJP with one.

In Kunnathunad, the UDF emerged victorious in 11 wards, followed by Twenty20 with 8, the LDF with 1, and an Independent candidate with 1.

The party also won nine out of 18 wards in Thiruvaniyoor panchayat, where the UDF and the LDF each secured four seats and one seat was bagged by an independent.

In the Thrikkakara municipality, where Twenty20 contested for the first time, the party opened its account.

It also won seven seats in Poothrikka, six in Vadavukode–Puthencruz panchayat, and one in Manakkad panchayat in Thodupuzha.

Under the Vazhakulam block panchayat, Twenty20 won three divisions- Vengola, Kizhakkambalam, and Pookattupadi.

However, the party's biggest disappointment came in the Kochi Corporation, where it contested 56 divisions but failed to win a single seat.

Twenty20 president and industrialist Sabu Jacob, in a statement, said the party would continue its campaign for corruption-free development.

He added that the party respected the people’s mandate and that future programmes would be decided by the state committee after the final results were officially declared. PTI TBA TBA ADB