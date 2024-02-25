Twenty20 party announces candidates for Chalakkudy and Ernakulam seats in Lok Sabha polls

Kochi, Feb 25 (PTI) Twenty20, a political party promoted by a prominent business group here, on Sunday announced its candidates for the Lok Sabha seats-- Chalakkudi and Ernakulam.
Sabu Jacob, president of Twenty20, announced that Adv Charly Paul and Adv Antony Judi wouldthe party candidates for the Chalakkudy and Ernakulam constituencies, respectively.
Jacob expressed confidence that the Twenty20 candidates would win both seats.
"All the ruling and opposition politicians in Kerala are corrupt. They are not concerned with the welfare of the people. We will show them how to develop a constituency," Jacob alleged here while announcing the candidates.
Twenty20 is a political party formed in 2015, which rules some panchayats in Ernakulam and is promoted by the business group Anna Kitex, owned by industrialist Jacob.
The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates for the Parliament elections to be held this year.