Twenty20 party led by Kitex MD Sabu M Jacob joins NDA

Kochi (Kerala), Jan 22 (PTI) The Twenty20 political party led by Kitex Garments Managing Director Sabu M Jacob on Thursday joined the NDA, with its leadership citing the need for a change in Kerala’s political culture and governance.

Jacob held discussions with BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and later announced the decision at a joint press conference here.

Chandrasekhar said the formal inclusion of Twenty20 into the NDA would be announced at an event to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Thursday.

Chandrasekhar said the NDA was aiming to bring a change in the political culture of the state, which he alleged had been adversely affected over the years. “Only the NDA can bring such a change,” he said.

He said Twenty20, since its formation, had been practising a development-oriented model.

Describing Jacob as an entrepreneur and job creator, Chandrasekhar said he was forced to move out of Kerala and establish industries in Telangana, where he created around 20,000 jobs.

“We want him to return to Kerala and contribute to the economic development of the state. This is a crucial election. People will support the NDA and we will work together,” he said.

Jacob said he entered politics by forming Twenty20 due to what he described as "misgovernance and corruption" under both the LDF and the UDF.

He said several welfare schemes, including food security initiatives, were implemented in the panchayats governed by Twenty20, which currently has a presence in four panchayats mainly in Ernakulam district.

Recalling the local body elections, Jacob alleged that the Congress, CPI(M) and several other parties had formed an alliance to defeat Twenty20.

“For the first time, both the LDF and UDF did not contest under their party symbols to face us,” he said, adding that despite this, Twenty20 saw an increase in both seats and vote share.

Jacob said discussions were held with various political parties before deciding to align with the NDA.

“We discussed and decided to join hands with the NDA and Modi ji to bring changes in Kerala,” he said.

Alleging that the state was facing a serious crisis after years of rule by the UDF and LDF, he said standing alone had made it difficult to continue development and welfare activities.

“This move is against parties that are trying to destroy the country and also against attempts to eliminate Twenty20 politically,” he said.

Twenty20 is based in Kizhakambalam, Ernakulam and has been contesting elections in the district and neighbouring areas since 2015. PTI TBA TBA ROH