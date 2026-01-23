Twenty20 president Sabu M Jacob meets PM Modi after party joins NDA

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Twenty20 party president Sabu M Jacob met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, a day after the political outfit announced its decision to join the NDA.

Jacob, who is also the Managing Director of Kitex Garments based in Kizhakambalam near Kochi, founded the Twenty20 party in 2013.

The party has been contesting elections since 2015.

The meeting took place in the presence of BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar when the Prime Minister arrived here to attend two official events.

Jacob was also seated in the front row of the stage during the NDA event addressed by Modi.

After the meeting, Modi shared a photograph with Jacob on his X account and said he had a “wonderful meeting” with him.

“I warmly welcome Twenty20 to the NDA family. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to transparent, people-centric governance,” the Prime Minister said.

It was on Thursday that Jacob and Chandrasekhar, at a joint press conference, announced Twenty20’s decision to join the NDA.

Explaining the move, Jacob said contesting alone had made it difficult for the party to continue its development and welfare activities.

He also alleged that both the LDF and the UDF were attempting to eliminate the party politically.

However, the decision to join the NDA has triggered dissent within Twenty20.

Vadavucode former block panchayat president Raseena Pareeth, Mazhuvannoor panchayat coordinator Renju Pulinchodan and former Aikaranad panchayat member Jil Maveli announced their resignation from the party following the announcement.

The resigned leaders said they had received indications earlier that Twenty20 was planning to join the NDA and were waiting for official confirmation.

They claimed that many party members were unhappy with the alliance and that more resignations were likely in the coming days.

They alleged that all key decisions in the party were taken unilaterally by Jacob, who funds the outfit and decides the candidates to contest elections.

The leaders who resigned said that they will join the Congress.